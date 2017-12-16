Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: funerals are crucial moments in the new evangelization

December 16, 2017

In a front-page L’Osservatore Romano op-ed, Italian historian Lucetta Scaraffia said that a time of declining religious practice, funerals are important occasions for the new evangelization.

Scaraffia, a frequent contributor to the Vatican newspaper, wrote that priests should not devote homilies to establishing familiarity with the deceased: such attempts may strike hearers as insincere. Nor should a priest speak “solely of love, of joy, of continuity.”

Instead, said Scaraffia, priests should preach about the teaching of Jesus on life and death and how He confronted death; nor should priests fear to discuss abandonment, solitude, and our own death.

