Catholic World News
FCC repeals net neutrality rules
December 16, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: In 2015 and again last month, the US bishops’ conference lent its support to net neutrality regulations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
