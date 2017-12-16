Catholic World News
Trump says US wants Russia’s help on North Korea
December 16, 2017
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/16 Italian ed.) devoted front-page coverage to this story, with the headline “Harmony between Moscow and Washington on the North Korean crisis.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!