Catholic World News

Papal preacher devotes 1st Advent sermon to Christ and creation, recalls Teilhard de Chardin (full text)

December 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher to the papal household since 1980, preached his 1st Advent sermon on 12/15. The sermon, devoted to Christ and creation, has 4 sections: “The Earth Was Void,” “The Cosmic Vision of Teilhard de Chardin” (a vision that Cantalamessa praises with reservations), “The Spirit of Christ,” and “How Christ Acts in Creation.” In 1962, the Holy Office issued a warning about the writings of Teilhard, a French Jesuit who had died in 1955.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.