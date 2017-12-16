Papal preacher devotes 1st Advent sermon to Christ and creation, recalls Teilhard de Chardin (full text)
December 16, 2017
» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org
CWN Editor's Note: Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher to the papal household since 1980, preached his 1st Advent sermon on 12/15. The sermon, devoted to Christ and creation, has 4 sections: “The Earth Was Void,” “The Cosmic Vision of Teilhard de Chardin” (a vision that Cantalamessa praises with reservations), “The Spirit of Christ,” and “How Christ Acts in Creation.” In 1962, the Holy Office issued a warning about the writings of Teilhard, a French Jesuit who had died in 1955.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!