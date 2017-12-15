Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate urges appointment of new bishop for troubled diocese

December 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Breaking with other members of the Nigerian bishops’ conference, Bishop Joseph Danlami Bogobiri of Kafanchan has expressed sympathy for the priests and people of the Ahaira diocese, who have refused to accept the appointment of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke. He argues that the Vatican should “give Ahiara a bishop close to their hearts.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.