Pope thanks performers for Christmas concert
December 15, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: At an audience on December 15, Pope Francis thanked the performers in the 25th “Christmas at the Vatican” concert, the proceeds from which will be used to finance projects for children in Argentina and the Democratic Republic of Congo.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
