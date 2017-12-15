Catholic World News

Pope thanks performers for Christmas concert

December 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: At an audience on December 15, Pope Francis thanked the performers in the 25th “Christmas at the Vatican” concert, the proceeds from which will be used to finance projects for children in Argentina and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

