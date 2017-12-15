Catholic World News

Pope thanks performers for Christmas concert

December 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At an audience on December 15, Pope Francis thanked the performers in the 25th “Christmas at the Vatican” concert, the proceeds from which will be used to finance projects for children in Argentina and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.