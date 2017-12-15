Catholic World News

Priests jailed for caroling in India’s Madhya Pradesh state

December 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 32 Catholic priests and seminarians were taken into custody by police in India’s Madhya Pradesh state on December 14, when they conducted an annual Christmas-caroling program. When other priests visited the police station to inquire about the arrests, they too were detained. The clerics were charged under a new law against proselytism in Madhya Pradesh, a state where Hindu militants have gained power.

