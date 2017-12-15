Catholic World News
Nazareth’s mayor cancels Christmas events to protest Trump embassy move
December 15, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Mayor Ali Salam of Nazareth has announced that Christmas celebrations in the city will be cancelled this year, to protest President Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. Christmas celebrations are expected to continue as scheduled in Bethlehem.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
