Nazareth’s mayor cancels Christmas events to protest Trump embassy move

December 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Mayor Ali Salam of Nazareth has announced that Christmas celebrations in the city will be cancelled this year, to protest President Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. Christmas celebrations are expected to continue as scheduled in Bethlehem.

