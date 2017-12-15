Catholic World News

Vatican statement responds to Australian Royal Commission

December 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican statement released on December 15 said that the report of the Australian Royal Commission “deserves to be studied seriously,” and reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to safeguarding children.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.