Catholic World News
Vatican statement responds to Australian Royal Commission
December 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican statement released on December 15 said that the report of the Australian Royal Commission “deserves to be studied seriously,” and reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to safeguarding children.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
