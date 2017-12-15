Catholic World News

Australian panel blasts Catholic hierarchy, urges end to celibacy and confessional seal

December 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian Royal Commission investigating sexual abuse of children has denounced “catastrophic failures of leadership of Catholic Church authorities over many decades.” The commission recommended a new law requiring priests to inform police if they had any evidence of abuse—including evidence from sacramental confessions. The group also suggested an end to clerical celibacy.

