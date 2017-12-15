Catholic World News
Protestant pastor in Indonesia charged with blasphemy
December 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Over 100 Indonesians have faced blasphemy charges since 2005; this case is the first involving a Christian leader.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
