Catholic World News
Indian prime minister attacks archbishop over pastoral letter on state election
December 15, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Macwan of Gandhinagar warned that rising Hindu nationalism threatens religious freedom and democracy in India.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!