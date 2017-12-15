Catholic World News

Post-ISIS, the first Catholic church is reconsecrated on Nineveh Plains

December 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Telleskuf (also known as Tesqopa) was a largely Catholic town of 11,000 before its capture by ISIS. The Hungarian government and Aid to the Church in Need funded the church’s reconstruction.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.