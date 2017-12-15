Catholic World News

North American Orthodox-Catholic dialogue critiques document on primacy, synodality

December 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church met in Chieti, Italy, and published “Synodality and Primacy in the First Millennium”. The North American Orthodox - Catholic Theological Consultation has issued an 8-page friendly critique of the Chieti document. Dated 10/28, the critique was released by the USCCB on 12/14.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.