Catholic World News

December 15, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican Radio, Archbishop Bernadito Auza (the Holy See’s envoy to the UN) discussed nuclear weapons and migration.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!