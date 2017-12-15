Catholic World News
Hormonal birth control is linked to a higher risk of suicide, study says
December 15, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “Among women who used hormonal contraceptives currently or recently, the risk of attempting suicide was nearly double that of women who had never used contraceptives,” according to a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. “The risk was triple for suicide.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 12:08 PM ET USA
Is it a cause-and-effect, or a correlation? Perhaps the women who haven't used contraceptives are more likely to have a religious faith, which would correlate with a lower suicide rate.