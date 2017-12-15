Catholic World News

Hormonal birth control is linked to a higher risk of suicide, study says

December 15, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Among women who used hormonal contraceptives currently or recently, the risk of attempting suicide was nearly double that of women who had never used contraceptives,” according to a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. “The risk was triple for suicide.”

