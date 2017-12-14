Catholic World News

Two Raphael paintings discovered at Vatican Museums

December 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Two paintings by Raphael—believed to be the last works by the master—have been discovered during restoration work at the Vatican Museums.

