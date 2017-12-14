Catholic World News

Belgian bishop who resigned after abuse complaint plans suit against new accuser

December 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A lawyer representing Bishop Roger Vangheluwe has threatened to sue a Belgian man who has accused the bishop of sexual abuse, saying that the charge is false and slanderous. Bishop Vangheluwe has been troubled by public accusations since 2010, when he resigned as Bishop of Bruges after revelations that he had abused two nephews.

