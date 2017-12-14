Catholic World News

Ousted Vatican bank official seeks explanation for removal

December 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: Guilio Mattietti, who was abruptly ousted from his post as deputy director of the Vatican bank, says that he still does not know the reasons for his removal. Mattietti—who was escorted from his office on November 27—has written to the supervisory board of the Institute for Religious Works, complaining that his reputation has been damaged by speculation about his firing, and asking for an explanation. He has not yet received a reply.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.