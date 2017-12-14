Catholic World News
Author of critical book on Pope says Vatican is anxious to identify him
December 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The pseudonymous author of Dictator Pope, a critical study of Pope Francis, told the Catholic Herald that Vatican officials are working energetically to identify him, and have compiled a list of six possible authors. One journalist on that list has received threatening phone calls from Rome, he said.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
