Author of critical book on Pope says Vatican is anxious to identify him

December 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The pseudonymous author of Dictator Pope, a critical study of Pope Francis, told the Catholic Herald that Vatican officials are working energetically to identify him, and have compiled a list of six possible authors. One journalist on that list has received threatening phone calls from Rome, he said.

