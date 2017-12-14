Catholic World News

Abuse survivor quits papal commission after months of leave

December 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Peter Saunders, who was placed on leave in February 2016 from the papal commission on sexual abuse because of his outspoken criticism of Vatican officials, has now announced that he is resigning from the commission. Saunders said that the group had not fulfilled its role. His resignation comes just a few weeks before his term was due to expire.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.