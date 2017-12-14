Catholic World News

Vatican preparing to launch new media web site

December 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican will launch a new web site “in the coming days,” offering a multimedia approach to Vatican news. The initiative, which was presented to the Council of Cardinals by Msgr. Dario Vigano, the head of the Secretariat for Communications, is the centerpiece of a new Vatican approach to social communications.

