Mexico: 2 dancers murdered while honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
December 14, 2017
"These murders are not like the others, although it must be said that no homicide is good, but these people were not at a party or getting drunk, they were ... dancing for the Virgin of Guadalupe, in an act of faith and love," said the bishop of Ciudad Juárez.
