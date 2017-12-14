Catholic World News

Mexico: 2 dancers murdered while honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe

December 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “These murders are not like the others, although it must be said that no homicide is good, but these people were not at a party or getting drunk, they were ... dancing for the Virgin of Guadalupe, in an act of faith and love,” said the bishop of Ciudad Juárez.

