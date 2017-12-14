Catholic World News
Belarus: Baptists maltreated, fined for offering religious literature
December 14, 2017
» Continue to this story on Forum 18
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 9.6 million is 48% Orthodox and 7% Catholic. 41% are nonbelievers.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!