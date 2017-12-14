Catholic World News

Belarus: Baptists maltreated, fined for offering religious literature

December 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Forum 18

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 9.6 million is 48% Orthodox and 7% Catholic. 41% are nonbelievers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Saints for Boys: A First Book for Little Catholic Boys