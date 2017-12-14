Catholic World News

Shrinking majority of Americans believe that biblical account of birth of Jesus depicts actual events

December 14, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: According to a new survey, 66% of Americans believe that Jesus was born to a virgin—down from 73% in 2013. Only 55% of those born after 1980 believe in the virgin birth. 51% of Americans, and 40% of those born after 1980, plan to attend church on December 24 or 25.

