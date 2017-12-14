Catholic World News
Shrinking majority of Americans believe that biblical account of birth of Jesus depicts actual events
December 14, 2017
» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center
CWN Editor's Note: According to a new survey, 66% of Americans believe that Jesus was born to a virgin—down from 73% in 2013. Only 55% of those born after 1980 believe in the virgin birth. 51% of Americans, and 40% of those born after 1980, plan to attend church on December 24 or 25.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!