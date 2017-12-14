Catholic World News
Zambia’s leading prelate emphasizes traditional teaching on remarriage and the Eucharist
December 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting rising civil divorce, Archbishop Telesphore-George Mpundu of Lusaka told Vatican Radio that “the divorced and remarried are not allowed to receive the Sacraments of Penance and Eucharist.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
The Zambian model seems to diverge significantly from the definitive Argentine model. It also seems that the matter of AL has not been settled, dissenting voices notwithstanding.