Catholic World News

Zambia’s leading prelate emphasizes traditional teaching on remarriage and the Eucharist

December 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting rising civil divorce, Archbishop Telesphore-George Mpundu of Lusaka told Vatican Radio that “the divorced and remarried are not allowed to receive the Sacraments of Penance and Eucharist.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 8:06 AM ET USA

    The Zambian model seems to diverge significantly from the definitive Argentine model. It also seems that the matter of AL has not been settled, dissenting voices notwithstanding.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Placemat Value Pack, 6 pieces, small (7.7