Catholic World News
India’s coastal archdiocese appeals for help for people hit by cyclone
December 14, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: The cyclone has caused over $400 million in damage in Sri Lanka, India, and the Maldives.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!