Catholic World News

Prelate outlines Holy See’s position on current trade-related issues

December 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to UN offices in Geneva, addressed a World Trade Organization meeting. Warning that the benefits of trade have not reached all, he praised multilateral institutions and also discussed agriculture, women, e-commerce, and fisheries.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.