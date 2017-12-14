Catholic World News
Prelate outlines Holy See’s position on current trade-related issues
December 14, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to UN offices in Geneva, addressed a World Trade Organization meeting. Warning that the benefits of trade have not reached all, he praised multilateral institutions and also discussed agriculture, women, e-commerce, and fisheries.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
