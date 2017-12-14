Catholic World News

Connecticut: group opposes senator’s bell-ringing for Salvation Army

December 14, 2017

» Continue to this story on Connecticut Post

CWN Editor's Note: “We urge you to consider supporting only secular charities in the future,” the Freedom From Religion Foundation told a state senator. “This will ensure that representatives do not give the appearance of promoting an overtly Christian mission and will prevent citizens from feeling ostracized by their elected representatives because of their religious beliefs or sexual preference.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.