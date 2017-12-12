Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell faces March hearing on abuse charges

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers representing Cardinal George Pell are seeking evidence from his accusers as an Australian court prepares for a March hearing to determine whether the cardinal should face trial for sexual abuse. The hearing, scheduled to run for a month, will allow alleged victims two weeks to present their case. The exact charges against Cardinal Pell have still not been made public.

