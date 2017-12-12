Catholic World News

Bermuda restores traditional definition of marriage

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Bermuda have enacted legislation defining marriage as a union of a man and a woman, reversing the effect of a court decision that had called for legal recognition of same-sex unions. The bill—which provides some legal rights for same-sex couples—was passed after Bermuda’s voters overwhelmingly rejected same-sex marriage.

