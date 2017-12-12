Catholic World News
Bermuda restores traditional definition of marriage
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Lawmakers in Bermuda have enacted legislation defining marriage as a union of a man and a woman, reversing the effect of a court decision that had called for legal recognition of same-sex unions. The bill—which provides some legal rights for same-sex couples—was passed after Bermuda’s voters overwhelmingly rejected same-sex marriage.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
