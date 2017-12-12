Catholic World News

Australian archbishop urges calm as same-sex marriage moves forward

December 12, 2017

» Continue to this story on Brisbane Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, Australia, has said that there is a “need not for paranoia or panic but for clear-eyed vigilance” as lawmakers prepare legislation to grant legal recognition for same-sex marriage. The archbishop cautions: “The newly constructed right of same-sex couples to marry must not be set against long-recognized rights to religious freedom which are fundamental to the health of society.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.