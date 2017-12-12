Catholic World News
Australian archbishop urges calm as same-sex marriage moves forward
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Brisbane Catholic
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, Australia, has said that there is a “need not for paranoia or panic but for clear-eyed vigilance” as lawmakers prepare legislation to grant legal recognition for same-sex marriage. The archbishop cautions: “The newly constructed right of same-sex couples to marry must not be set against long-recognized rights to religious freedom which are fundamental to the health of society.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
