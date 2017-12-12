Catholic World News
Mexican diocese may alter Mass times at Christmas to avoid violence
December 12, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Tabasco, Mexico, has announced that Mass schedules during the Christmas season may be changed to avoid “high risk” times. The diocese is located in one of Mexico’s most violence-prone areas.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
