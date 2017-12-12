Catholic World News

Mexican diocese may alter Mass times at Christmas to avoid violence

December 12, 2017

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Tabasco, Mexico, has announced that Mass schedules during the Christmas season may be changed to avoid “high risk” times. The diocese is located in one of Mexico’s most violence-prone areas.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.