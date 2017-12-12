Catholic World News
DC archdiocese loses case on Christmas ads for city buses; will appeal
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on WTOP
CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Washington, DC, has upheld the policy of the city’s transportation agency, which bans religious advertisements. The Washington archdiocese, which had challenged the policy, will appeal.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
