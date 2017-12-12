Catholic World News

DC archdiocese loses case on Christmas ads for city buses; will appeal

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in Washington, DC, has upheld the policy of the city’s transportation agency, which bans religious advertisements. The Washington archdiocese, which had challenged the policy, will appeal.

