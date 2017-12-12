Catholic World News

Bishop Morlino explains policy on funerals for active homosexuals

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Catholic World Report, Bishop Robert Morlino of Madison, Wisconsin, voices his regrets about misunderstanding of a diocesan policy on funerals for Catholics involved in same-sex unions, noting that “people tuned into a long conversation about the topic at a very inconvenient point.” But the bishop insists that a “pastoral” approach must proclaim the truth.

