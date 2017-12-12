Catholic World News
Archbishop challenges Malawi’s leaders on abortion law
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: The African nation of 18.6 million is 83% Christian and 13% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!