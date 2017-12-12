Catholic World News
After 40 years, priest who used to be in KKK apologizes to couple he targeted in cross burning
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: The couple doubts the priest is contrite, according to this article.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!