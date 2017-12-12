Catholic World News

After 40 years, priest who used to be in KKK apologizes to couple he targeted in cross burning

December 12, 2017

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The couple doubts the priest is contrite, according to this article.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop