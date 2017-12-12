Catholic World News

Updated program released for Pope’s trip to Chile, Peru

December 12, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to depart for Chile on January 15 and return from Peru on January 22.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Advent Workshop
» Visit Our Christmas Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Rustic Floral Table Runner