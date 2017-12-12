Catholic World News

Pope issues message for 2018 World Day of the Sick

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The World Day of the Sick is commemorated on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes. The theme of Pope’s message “Mater Ecclesiae (Mother of the Church): ‘Behold, your son ... Behold, your mother. And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.’” (John 19:26-27)

