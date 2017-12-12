Catholic World News
Pope issues message for 2018 World Day of the Sick
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The World Day of the Sick is commemorated on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes. The theme of Pope’s message “Mater Ecclesiae (Mother of the Church): ‘Behold, your son ... Behold, your mother. And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.’” (John 19:26-27)The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!