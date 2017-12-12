Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals holding 22nd meeting

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis established the Council in 2013 to “advise him in the government of the universal Church and to study a plan for revising the apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia.”

