Vatican issues new statement on Jerusalem

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “In expressing sorrow at the clashes that have claimed victims in recent days, the Holy Father renews his appeal to the wisdom and prudence of all and raises fervent prayers that the leaders of the nations, in this moment of particular gravity, undertake to avert a new spiral of violence,” the Holy See Press Office stated.

