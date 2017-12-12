Catholic World News

Advance final tax reform bill only if it meets key moral concerns, says prelate

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Dewane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, praised some aspects of the House and Senate tax bills but said that they “raise taxes on the poor and cut taxes on the rich, violating basic principles of justice.”

