Catholic World News
New York Port Authority attack: Akayed Ullah inspired by ISIS
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on BBC
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (12/11-12/12 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the attack.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!