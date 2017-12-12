Catholic World News
In one corner of Afghanistan, America is beating Islamic State
December 12, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Now controlling little territory in Syria and Iraq, ISIS has an estimated 600 to 3,000 fighters in Afghanistan and Pakistan.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
