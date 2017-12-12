Catholic World News

December 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a recent joint statement by Jerusalem’s Christian leaders, the presidency of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences expressed concern about President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

