Catholic World News
Leading European bishops: respect status quo of Jerusalem
December 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a recent joint statement by Jerusalem’s Christian leaders, the presidency of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences expressed concern about President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!