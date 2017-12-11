Catholic World News

Moneyval offers mixed assessment of Holy See’s efforts to combat money laundering

December 11, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The “Holy See has made progress in combatting money laundering, but needs to step up efforts to obtain prosecutions,” according to a new report from Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism. “The Holy See is committed to taking the necessary actions in the relevant areas to further strengthen its efforts to combat and prevent financial crimes,” the Vatican stated in response.

