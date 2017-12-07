Catholic World News

Praise from Pontiff at 90th birthday celebration for Cardinal Sodano

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis highly praised Cardinal Angelo Sodano, the longtime Vatican Secretary of State, at a Mass celebrating the 90th birthday of the powerful Italian prelate. Cardinal Sodano continues to act at the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

