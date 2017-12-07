Catholic World News

New Jersey archdiocese in court challenge to state law on cemetery-headstone sales

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for the Archdiocese of Newark and the state of New Jersey were in court on December 6, debating a new state law that prohibits the sale of headstones by private religious cemeteries. The archdiocese is challenging the law, which threatens a major source of income for the Catholic cemeteries.

