Catholic World News
New Jersey archdiocese in court challenge to state law on cemetery-headstone sales
December 07, 2017
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for the Archdiocese of Newark and the state of New Jersey were in court on December 6, debating a new state law that prohibits the sale of headstones by private religious cemeteries. The archdiocese is challenging the law, which threatens a major source of income for the Catholic cemeteries.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!