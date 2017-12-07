Catholic World News

Filipino bishop denounces killing after priest is gunned down by vigilantes

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: After a Catholic priest was gunned down by vigilantes in Mindanao on December 4, Bishop Edwin de La Pena condemned the killing as “a crime that shouts out to heaven for justice.” Father Tito Paez was the first Catholic priest to become a victim of extra-judicial killings; a Protestant pastor in Mindanao and eight other people were killed by soldiers the previous day.

