Australian lawmakers approve legal recognition of same-sex marriage
December 07, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s parliament has voted to recognize same-sex marriages, with the legislation passing both houses by comfortable margins. The lawmakers voted down “conscience-clause” provisions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
