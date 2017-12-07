Action Alert!
Australian lawmakers approve legal recognition of same-sex marriage

December 07, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s parliament has voted to recognize same-sex marriages, with the legislation passing both houses by comfortable margins. The lawmakers voted down “conscience-clause” provisions.

